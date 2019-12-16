Cards drop to #3, Cats move up to #6 in AP Top 25

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After suffering their first loss of the season to Texas Tech last Tuesday night, UofL dropped from the top spot in this weeks Associated Press Top 25, but only two spots.
The Cards are ranked #3. UK moved up two spots to #6. The Cats take on #5 Ohio State on Saturday in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Here is the poll with first place votes in parentheses.
1. Kansas (47) 9-1 1607 2
2. Gonzaga (15) 11-1 1552 6
3. Louisville (1) 10-1 1412 1
4. Duke (2) 9-1 1387 7
5. Ohio St. 9-1 1334 3
6. Kentucky 8-1 1231 8
7. Maryland 10-1 1207 4
8. Oregon 8-2 1172 10
9. Virginia 8-1 1121 9
10. Baylor 8-1 1062 11
11. Memphis 9-1 960 13
12. Auburn 9-0 939 12
13. Dayton 8-1 879 14
14. Michigan 8-3 723 5
15. Michigan St. 7-3 656 16
16. Arizona 10-2 631 15
17. Butler 10-1 553 18
18. Villanova 8-2 496 20
19. Florida St. 8-2 449 21
20. San Diego St. 10-0 431 25
21. Tennessee 7-2 367 19
22. Washington 7-2 213 -
23. Penn St. 9-2 182 -
24. Texas Tech 6-3 115 -
25. West Virginia 9-1 76 -
Others receiving votes: North Carolina 41, Xavier 40, Iowa 39, Wichita St. 31, Purdue 30, Liberty 25, Marquette 23, Indiana 23, VCU 21, Utah St. 14, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 13, N. Iowa 12, Colorado 12, Texas 10, Florida 7, DePaul 6, Georgetown 3, Richmond 3, Virginia Tech 3, LSU 3, Stanford 3, Seton Hall 3, Oklahoma St. 2, Duquesne 1, BYU 1, Arkansas 1.
