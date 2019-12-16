Cards drop to #3, Cats move up to #6 in AP Top 25

UofL and UK are both ranked in the top 6 in this weeks AP poll (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Kent Taylor | December 16, 2019 at 3:55 PM EST - Updated December 16 at 3:55 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After suffering their first loss of the season to Texas Tech last Tuesday night, UofL dropped from the top spot in this weeks Associated Press Top 25, but only two spots.

The Cards are ranked #3. UK moved up two spots to #6. The Cats take on #5 Ohio State on Saturday in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Here is the poll with first place votes in parentheses.

1. Kansas (47) 9-1 1607 2

2. Gonzaga (15) 11-1 1552 6

3. Louisville (1) 10-1 1412 1

4. Duke (2) 9-1 1387 7

5. Ohio St. 9-1 1334 3

6. Kentucky 8-1 1231 8

7. Maryland 10-1 1207 4

8. Oregon 8-2 1172 10

9. Virginia 8-1 1121 9

10. Baylor 8-1 1062 11

11. Memphis 9-1 960 13

12. Auburn 9-0 939 12

13. Dayton 8-1 879 14

14. Michigan 8-3 723 5

15. Michigan St. 7-3 656 16

16. Arizona 10-2 631 15

17. Butler 10-1 553 18

18. Villanova 8-2 496 20

19. Florida St. 8-2 449 21

20. San Diego St. 10-0 431 25

21. Tennessee 7-2 367 19

22. Washington 7-2 213 -

23. Penn St. 9-2 182 -

24. Texas Tech 6-3 115 -

25. West Virginia 9-1 76 -

Others receiving votes: North Carolina 41, Xavier 40, Iowa 39, Wichita St. 31, Purdue 30, Liberty 25, Marquette 23, Indiana 23, VCU 21, Utah St. 14, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 13, N. Iowa 12, Colorado 12, Texas 10, Florida 7, DePaul 6, Georgetown 3, Richmond 3, Virginia Tech 3, LSU 3, Stanford 3, Seton Hall 3, Oklahoma St. 2, Duquesne 1, BYU 1, Arkansas 1.

