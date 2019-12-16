Early morning shooting in Indiana leaves 4-year-old dead, mother hospitalized

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A four-year-old was killed in a Monday morning shooting in Indiana and put his pregnant mother in the hospital, according to Gary Police Department officials.
The crime happened early Monday morning in Gary around 1 a.m. while they were sleeping. A commander from Gary PD said somebody outside shot into the home.
The child, Tory'on Dukes, was pronounced dead at the hospital.
His mother was shot in the arm and grazed on her face. She's expected to recover from her injuries.
Three other kids and a man who were also asleep in the home were not hurt.
“We got somebody outside shooting into this housing development,” Commander Jack Hardy with Gary PD said. “What are we? Ten days away from Christmas? She just lost her youngest child which is a 4-year-old. It's a tough tragedy.”
No one has been arrested for the shooting, and officers are uncertain if the home was targeted in the incident.
