Flu hitting area early, and hard

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The flu is now widespread in Kentucky and Indiana.
It’s off to an early start, and there is proof that it’s hitting WAVE Country hard, with four flu-related deaths so far in Kentucky, and three in Indiana.
Norton Healthcare providers confirmed 47 percent more flu cases in the Louisville and Southern Indiana area last week than in the previous week. Louisville Metro health officials reported a 67-percent increase.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 170 million doses of flu vaccine have been distributed across the country. There’s still time to get a flu shot. While it takes about two weeks for the shot to protect you, it can lessen the severity of symptoms if you catch the virus.
