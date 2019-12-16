FORECAST: Another round of heavier rain on the way

- WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY (NORTH) UNTIL 11AM
- FLASH FLOOD WATCH (SOUTH) UNTIL 1AM
- THIS AFTERNOON: Another round of heavier rain could lead to flash flooding
- TUESDAY MORNING: Risk for a light coating of snow in the morning
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After a brief lull, heavier rain will surge back north just in time for lunch Monday. This round of rain could lead to some flooding issues.
As we enter Monday evening, most of the steadier rain will move east. However, backlash snow showers will push in during the overnight. A light coating would be possible.
Windy and cloudy with some light snow showers possible early Tuesday. It will be colder with highs in the 30s and lows in the 20s.
Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 26F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
