FORECAST: A messy afternoon with steady rainfall

- WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY (NORTH) UNTIL TUESDAY MORNING
- FLASH FLOOD WATCH (SOUTH) UNTIL 1AM TUESDAY
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Rain, locally heavy at times, will surge back into WAVE Country for this afternoon.Temperatures will hold steady or even fall into the 30s.
The rain will become lighter overnight but it also stands a chance at changing to some light snow showers after midnight through sunrise Tuesday. A dusting possible.
Windy and cloudy with some light snow showers possible early Tuesday. It will be colder with highs in the 30s and lows in the 20s. Mostly clear skies. Low near 25F. Winds will be from the west-northwest at 5 to 10 mph.
