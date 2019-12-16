Health Alert: At least 1,300 flu deaths nationwide, cases spiking in WAVE Country

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Flu cases are spiking around WAVE Country. Doctor offices are packed and sick calls are flooding schools.
Despite the rise in cases, we are not even close to peak flu season yet.
A staggering 1,300 people, if not more, have died nationwide from the flu this season, according to a new report released by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
There have been at least 2.6 million flu illnesses and 23,000 people have been hospitalized from the virus.
For the first time this season, Kentucky and Indiana are both seeing widespread cases of the flu, which is the highest level from the CDC.
Four adults have died from the flu in Kentucky this season, and three in Indiana. Last week, WAVE 3 News reported the first confirmed flu-related death in Louisville.
Education is key to fighting the flu that comes around every year.
It is important to disinfect your home, clean your desk at work and wash your bedding regularly, especially if anyone has been sick.
The hard part is staying away from things that carry the virus, even when you do not know it’s there.
The virus can stick to surfaces like kitchen tables, doorknobs and even the seatbelt strap on an airplane for up to 24 hours.
If you are around someone who isn’t feeling well, keep your distance.
The CDC reports anyone with the flu can spread the virus if they are at least six feet from you.
Complicating things even more, people are normally contagious one day before they start feeling sick, and up to seven days after that.
If your child gets the flu, how long their contagious can vary but it is normally on the higher side, as they can spread the virus even after seven days.
If you have not received your flu shot yet, doctors are urging everyone to get theirs, especially since it takes about two weeks to fully kick in.
