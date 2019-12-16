Here is the latest Indiana sports news from The Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Reserve guard Aaron Holiday scored 12 of his 23 points in the fourth quarter in the Indiana Pacers’ 107-85 victory over the Charlotte Hornets. Holiday was a point shy of his career high set a month ago at Brooklyn.
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Cam Mack had the first-ever triple-double for Nebraska, Dachon Burke scored 18 points and the Cornhuskers gave Fred Hoiberg his first Big Ten win with a 70-56 victory over Purdue. Mack had 11 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists as the Cornhuskers won for the first time in four games and less than 48 hours after a 96-90 overtime loss at Indiana. Trevion Williams led the Boilermakers with 18 points and 16 rebounds. Purdue's Matt Haarms left the game in the second half with a head injury. Coach Matt Painter said it's his understanding Haarms has a concussion.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Destanni Henderson had 15 points and No. 5 South Carolina used a fast start on the way to routing Purdue 85-49 on Sunday. The Gamecocks returned from a week off due to final exams without missing a step in taking a 26-13 lead in the first quarter. Henderson led six players in double figures for South Carolina, which improved to 10-1 this season. Ty Harris had 14 points and five assistants for the Gamecocks. Harris, a senior, was honored before the game for getting her 1,000th career point. Freshman Zia Cooke also had 14 points.
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Ali Patberg scored 15 of her season-high 18 points in the second half when No. 12 Indiana raced away from Youngstown State en route to a 93-56 victory. Jaelynn Penn added 17 points and Brenna Wise 15 _ 25 of their 32 points coming in the second quarter _ for the Hoosiers, who won their fifth in a row. Grace Berger had a career-high eight assists to go with nine points.