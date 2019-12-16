Indiana man sentenced for lighting trailer on fire with homeless man inside has conviction overturned

SALEM, Ind. (WAVE) – A man sentenced in the murder of a homeless man has had his conviction overturned.
Joshua Risinger invited Jeffery Givan, 62, inside his Salem, Indiana trailer and later lit his home on fire, killing Givan.
He was found guilty but mentally ill in 2017 and was sentenced to 60 years in jail.
Risinger appealed the conviction and told prosecutors he was denied his Miranda rights. Police officers got statements from him after he said, “I'm done talking.”
The appeals court judge said the detectives didn’t honor Risinger’s right to stay silent.
