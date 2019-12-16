2 killed in Elizabethtown crash identified

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) – Two people were killed in a crash in Elizabethtown on Monday.
The crash happened in the 2500 block of Leitchfield Road around 11 a.m., Elizabethtown Police Department spokesman Chris Denham said.
Denham said it appears the driver of a Chevrolet Cobalt was going eastbound and went into a skid, which caused the vehicle to go into the westbound lane and hit a Chevrolet Venture.
Just after 3 p.m. Monday, Denham identified the driver of the Cobalt as 17-year-old John Wiglesworth, of Cecilia. The driver of the Venture was idnentified as Louise Pullen, 79, of Elizabethtown.
“Both victims were pronounced deceased at the scene,” Denham said in a statement.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.