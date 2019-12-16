2 killed in Elizabethtown crash identified

Teen boy, 79-year-old woman pronounced dead at scene

The crash happened near Kentucky Drive and Leitchfield Road around 11 a.m. Monday, according to Elizabethtown Police Department spokesman John Thomas. (Source: WAFF)
By Sarah Jackson | December 16, 2019 at 1:38 PM EST - Updated December 16 at 3:29 PM

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) – Two people were killed in a crash in Elizabethtown on Monday.

The crash happened in the 2500 block of Leitchfield Road around 11 a.m., Elizabethtown Police Department spokesman Chris Denham said.

Denham said it appears the driver of a Chevrolet Cobalt was going eastbound and went into a skid, which caused the vehicle to go into the westbound lane and hit a Chevrolet Venture.

Just after 3 p.m. Monday, Denham identified the driver of the Cobalt as 17-year-old John Wiglesworth, of Cecilia. The driver of the Venture was idnentified as Louise Pullen, 79, of Elizabethtown.

“Both victims were pronounced deceased at the scene,” Denham said in a statement.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

