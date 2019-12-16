2 killed in Elizabethtown crash

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) – Two people are dead following a crash in Elizabethtown.
The crash happened in the 2500 block of Leitchfield Road around 11 a.m. Monday, according to Elizabethtown Police Department spokesman Chris Denhem.
Denhem said it appears the driver of a Chevrolet Cobalt was going eastbound and went into a skid, which caused the vehicle to go into the westbound lane and hit a Chevrolet Venture.
The drivers of both vehicles were killed in the crash.
The names of the crash victims have not been released.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
