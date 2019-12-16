Louisville City FC unveils new crest, updated color scheme

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Ahead of their move into a new home, Louisville’s professional soccer team has also debuted its newly updated crest.
Louisville City FC released their refreshed crest this morning at the club's team store at Fourth Street Live!
The team says the new crest “will reflect the LouCity name local supporters and soccer fans around the country have embraced.” It combines elements from the traditional city of Louisville flag and the team’s Signature Purple color while adding Oak Char Black and Kentucky Limestone Grey into the official colors of the club.
“Our grey and black kit this past season was one of the more popular kits we’ve ever had,” Estes said. “And we know how much our fans loved the purple and black kits in years’ past. We wanted to make sure we kept our Signature Purple from our original affiliation from Orlando City while also creating a new look that is distinctly LouCity.”
After calling Louisville Slugger Field home since its inception, Lou City will open the new Lynn Family Stadium in Butchertown to start the 2020 season. The 11,700 seat facility is a soccer-specific stadium, located just east od Downtown Louisville.
