Man charged in Klondike neighborhood murder arraigned

LOUISVILLE, Ky , (WAVE) - The man accused of shooting and killing a man on his front porch in the Klondike neighborhood made his first court appearance Monday.
Lucius Adams, 22, of Louisville, pleaded not guilty to the December 7 murder of Jacob Kerr, 20. Adams will stay in jail on a $100,000 cash bond.
Adams appeared in front of Judge Charles Cunningham dressed in the same clothes seen in his mug shot two days prior.
Adams is accused of going to Kerr’s home where Adams’ ex-girlfriend lived with Kerr. He then allegedly shot Kerr in the chest. An arrest report reveals that Adams also took the gun and a shell casing from the scene after the shooting.
We heard from Kerr's family after Adams' arrest. His sister said in a statement, "I will never let anyone forget how amazing my baby brother is."
Adams, who is also charged with tampering with physical evidence and being a felon in possession of a gun, is due back in court February 7, 2020.
