Missing 21-year-old believed to be in ‘extreme danger’; Silver Alert issued

GARY, Ind. (WAVE) – A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a 21-year-old who police believe is in extreme danger.
Cheyenne Westerfield was last seen in Gary, Indiana on Dec. 15 at 6 p.m., according to Indiana State Police.
Westerfield is described as being 5’5’’ tall and weighing 187 pounds with black hair.
Police said Westerfield may require medical assistance.
Anyone with information on her location is asked to call the Gary Police Department at 219-660-0000 or 911.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.