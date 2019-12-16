Patrick Baker: ‘I did not kill Donald Mills and my family did not pay for my release’

“Over the past week, relatives of Patrick Baker have been unfairly attacked and accused of ‘paying’ for a pardon. Nothing could be further from the truth. It is a fundamental right for citizens to freely support politicians they believe in. The Bakers’ support of Gov. Bevin’s reelection campaign is conducted openly and is neither illegal nor unethical. Above all else, it was unrelated to Patrick’s wrongful conviction,” said Elliot Slosar of Loevy & Loevy Attorneys at Law, the firm that represents Mr. Baker.