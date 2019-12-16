Patrick Baker: ‘The pardon was never paid for by my family’

The Baker case was reviewed by our agency all the way through our command staff to the Commissioner level. Based upon that review, the results of which were sent to the previous Governor’s office, we feel that this was a thorough investigation. The Kentucky State Police also support the opinions of the prosecutor and the judge that this was a proper and complete investigation and, furthermore, support the decision of the jury that found Baker guilty. In the two years since the conviction of Baker, there have been no official complaints filed with the Kentucky State Police regarding the investigation of this case.