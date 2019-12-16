U of L women nip Cats 67-66

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Wildcats missed a shot near the final buzzer and the Louisville Cardinals came away with a thrilling one-point triumph over UK, 67-66 on Sunday afternoon at Rupp Arena. U of L’s Kylie Shook gave her team a three point lead 67-64 when she connected on a trey with 1:50 left in the game.
At the 1:30 mark, he Cats trimmed the Louisville lead to a single point with a pair of free throws.,. After a Wildcat turnover, the Cards took possession with :39 seconds left. Then Louisville milked the clock down, Dana Evans missed a jumper, and UK rebounded with :11 ticks to go.
Kentucky elected not to call timeout, and came downcourt, but UK’s Rhyne Howard missed a three point shot . The ball bounded off the rim as time expired and the Cards had owned the victory.
Louisville’s third quarter play proved to turn the contest around as they outscored the Cats 27-15 in that frame.
Shook played one of her top games as a Cardinal chalking up a double-double of 13 points and 11 boards.
" I was waiting on Kylie to wake up," said U of L head coach, Jeff Walz. " She did. She was aggressive, went to the glass, knocked down some big 3′s."
Dana Evans added 18 for the winners. The Wildcats were paced by Howard’s 26 points.
“Howard was the best player on the floor today,” Walz added.
UK head coach, Matthew Mitchell hopes Sunday’s loss is something to build on. " Had Rhyne’s shot gone in we probably win but if it does that doesn’t make us a dramatically different team,"said Mitchell. " We had that rough third quarter and gotta learn from that."
