UofL’s Becton turning pro, will not play in bowl game

“First of all, I want to thank the man above for giving me the physical opportunity to play this great game, without him I wouldn’t be able to accomplish what I have in my career,” Becton said. “I’d like to acknowledge my parents, my high school coaches, the previous staff for paving the way for me to get to the University of Louisville. I’d like to thank the current staff an amazing year, and helping me to become one of the top offensive linemen in the ACC.