UofL’s Becton turning pro, will not play in bowl game

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - University of Louisville offensive tackle Mekhi Becton will forgo his senior season and enter the NFL Draft, the junior announced Monday.
Becton also announced that he won’t participate in the Music Bowl against Mississippi State on Dec. 30.
"I wish Mekhi all the best as he pursues the next chapter in his football career, UofL head coach Scott Satterfield said. “He played a huge role, not only in our turnaround on offense, but within the entire team. He showed how dominating a player he can be with our ability to run the football this season. We look forward to seeing growth as a player and are here to support him as he travels along that path.”
Becton, a 6-foot-8, 370-pound junior from Highland Springs, Va., was named the Jacobs Blocking Trophy recipient, the first ever at the school. The junior started 33 games at offensive tackle for the Cardinals and was named ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week on Oct. 7 after his performance in the 41-39 victory over Boston College. He graded out better than 80 percent in eight games and registered over 60 knockdown blocks to help the Cardinals finish the regular season at 7-5 and 5-3 in the ACC -- a turnaround of five games from a year ago.
“First of all, I want to thank the man above for giving me the physical opportunity to play this great game, without him I wouldn’t be able to accomplish what I have in my career,” Becton said. “I’d like to acknowledge my parents, my high school coaches, the previous staff for paving the way for me to get to the University of Louisville. I’d like to thank the current staff an amazing year, and helping me to become one of the top offensive linemen in the ACC.
Becton has been a dominating force in Louisville’s resurgent offense. The Cardinals finished the regular season having one of the nation’s top offenses in 2019. He has paved the way for Javian Hawkins to rush for 1,420, the school’s first 1,000-yard season by a running back since Bilal Powell in 2014 and the third-best total by a freshman in league history.The Cardinals rushed for over 200 yards in eight of 12 games, including a pair of 300-yard contests.The third-year junior leads a Louisville offense that ranks third in the ACC in rushing (214.2), fifth in total offense (442.1) and fourth in scoring offense (32.7).
Official release from UofL sports information
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.