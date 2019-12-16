Vehicle stolen with child inside near Shepherdsville Kroger; Suspect crashes on I-65

BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) – A stolen vehicle with a child inside crashed on Interstate 65.
A silver Ford Escape with a child inside was reported stolen from the UPS store near the Kroger in Shepherdsville Monday morning, Shepherdsville Police Department spokesman Mike O’Donnell said.
A Hillview officer spotted the vehicle going northbound on I-65 near the 121 mile marker. The officer tried to conduct a traffic stop, but O’Donnell said the driver did not stop.
Officers pursued the vehicle until the driver crashed on I-65 near Outer Loop.
Police said the child was OK and was checked at the scene by emergency crews.
The suspect was taken to an area hospital then will be booked into the Bullitt County Jail.
The name of the suspect has not been released.
The crash remains under investigation.
