Wayne Lewis hired as dean at Belmont University
Dr. Wayne Lewis, Jr. was named the inaugural dean of the School of Education at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee on December 16, 2019. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Charles Gazaway | December 16, 2019 at 11:48 AM EST - Updated December 16 at 11:48 AM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WAVE) - The man who formerly served as Kentucky's education commissioner has a new job less than a week after stepping down from his old one.

Dr. Wayne Lewis, Jr. was named Monday as the inaugural dean of the School of Education at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee.

Lewis, who had been appointed education commissioner by former Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin, resigned on Dec. 12 after reaching an agreement with the new board appointed by current Gov. Andy Beshear.

Lewis will begin his duties at Belmont on January 1, 2020.

