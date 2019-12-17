Cards move up, Hoosiers and Cats hold in Women’s AP Top 25

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After a 67-66 win over UK on Sunday, the UofL women moved up a spot in this weeks AP Top 25. The Cards are now #6 in the nation. Indiana remains #12 and UK stays at #14.
Here is the top with #1 votes in parentheses:
1. Stanford (27) 9-0 747 1
2. UConn (1) 8-0 685 2
3. Oregon (1) 8-1 679 3
4. Oregon St. (1) 9-0 653 4
5. South Carolina 10-1 633 5
6. Louisville 10-1 599 7
7. Baylor 8-1 598 6
8. Florida St. 10-0 549 8
9. NC State 10-0 497 9
10. UCLA 9-0 459 10
11. Texas A&M 9-1 447 11
12. Indiana 10-1 422 12
13. Maryland 8-2 398 13
14. Kentucky 10-1 361 14
15. Mississippi St. 8-2 333 15
16. DePaul 9-1 314 16
17. Gonzaga 9-1 256 17
18. Arizona 10-0 242 18
19. Michigan St. 7-2 153 19
20. Missouri St. 9-1 151 20
21. Arkansas 10-1 123 21
22. West Virginia 7-1 115 22
23. Tennessee 8-1 100 23
24. Michigan 9-1 77 24
25. South Dakota 12-1 45 -
Others receiving votes: Miami 42, Florida Gulf Coast 37, Minnesota 20, Rutgers 7, Colorado 4, Arizona St. 1, TCU 1, Ohio St. 1, Kansas 1.
