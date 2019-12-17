Chance the Rapper cancels The Big Tour, tour date was scheduled in Louisville in February

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Chance the Rapper has canceled his third concert tour, titled “The Big Tour”, which was scheduled to perform at the KFC Yum! Center in February.
On Instagram Sunday, the artist announced that he was canceling the tour to “take this time to be with family, make some new music and develop my best show to date.”
The tour was initially scheduled to stop in Louisville on February 1st after being delayed initially from October. Anyone that already purchased tickets will receive refunds.
