Chance the Rapper cancels The Big Tour, tour date was scheduled in Louisville in February

Chance the Rapper cancels The Big Tour, tour date was scheduled in Louisville in February
Chance the Rapper has canceled his third concert tour, titled “The Big Tour”, which was scheduled to perform at the KFC Yum! Center in February. (Source: Chance The Rapper’s Facebook page)
By Dustin Vogt | December 16, 2019 at 11:36 PM EST - Updated December 16 at 11:36 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Chance the Rapper has canceled his third concert tour, titled “The Big Tour”, which was scheduled to perform at the KFC Yum! Center in February.

On Instagram Sunday, the artist announced that he was canceling the tour to “take this time to be with family, make some new music and develop my best show to date.”

View this post on Instagram

Hey guys I’ve decided to cancel the Big Tour. I know it sucks and its been a lot of back and forth with reschedules and rerouting, but it’s for the best. I’m gonna take this time to be with family, make some new music and develop my best show to date. I’m deeply sorry to anyone with a ticket who has supported me this past decade by coming to a show and rocking out with me and I feel even worse for anyone who was planning on making this their first Chance concert. Thank you all for an amazing year, and a huge thanks to my team and family for being so strong through this whole year. I promise to come back much stronger and better in 2020 and hope to see some of you guys there. I truly love you and God bless.

A post shared by Chance The Rapper Owbum (@chancetherapper) on

The tour was initially scheduled to stop in Louisville on February 1st after being delayed initially from October. Anyone that already purchased tickets will receive refunds.

Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.