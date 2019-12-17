Councilman David Yates announces run for Ky. Senate

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Following in his family's footsteps, Louisville Metro Council member David Yates plans on running for the Kentucky State Senate.
Yates, whom we spoke with as he headed to Frankfort to file for the seat, said he plans on running for District 37 which is currently held by Senator Perry Clark, who also is endorsing Yates.
Yates has served on the Metro Council since 2010 representing the areas of Auburndale, Pleasure Ridge Park, Parkridge, Prairie Village, Valley Station, and Waverly Hills. He also served as Council President for two years before handing the seat over to David James.
Yates's grandfather and World War II veteran, James Yates, also served in the Kentucky Senate for 22 years. He was accompanyed his grandson as he filed for the race.
David Yates is a local attorney and served as an Assistant Attorney General where he focused on laws to protect people against sexual predators. He was also the attorney who first represented the victims of sexual abuse at the hands of two former Louisville Metro Police Department officers who were part of the department's Explorer Program.
Yates, who plans to remain on Metro Council until he wins in 2020, said he hopes to be able to make a greater impact on the community by becoming a state senator.
