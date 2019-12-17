Daniel Cameron sworn in as Kentucky attorney general

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky has a new attorney general.
Daniel Cameron was sworn in a few weeks early on Tuesday in Frankfort to fill the vacant office left by the now-governor Andy Beshear.
The executive order signed on Tuesday filled that vacancy in historic fashion.
Cameron’s mother was moved to tears as her son was sworn in as the first black attorney general in the history of Kentucky with his hand on the family bible.
Cameron, a Hardin County native, said it shows that Kentucky is moving forward.
"That you will be judged on your merit and your talent, and your skills, rather than the color of your skin,” he said. “I think that's what we all want as Kentuckians. I think that's what we all want as Americans."
Beshear said he has known Cameron for a long time and hopes their long-standing relationship will make it easier to get things done together inside the State Capitol.
"I know that he is compassionate, and while we might disagree sometimes on some things, I know he comes from a good place, that his convictions are real,” Beshear explained.
Cameron was asked about a series of controversial pardons by former governor Matt Bevin but said he would like more time to review them.
Cameron was unavailable for further questions on Tuesday.Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.