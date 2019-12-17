Driver in critical condition after vehicle collision on Bardstown Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One person has been sent to the hospital after a vehicle collision with a fire hydrant and utility pole on Bardstown Road Monday evening.
According to Louisville Metro Police, calls came in around 6:05 p.m. to investigate a motor vehicle collision at the intersection of Bardstown Road and Crews Lane.
Investigation revealed that the operator of a silver pickup truck was traveling northbound on Bardstown Road, when for an unknown reason, the driver lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle crossed to the southbound lanes of traffic, left the roadway, then hit a fire hydrant and then a utility pole, causing the vehicle to catch fire.
The driver of the vehicle was transported to University Hospital in critical condition.
Four lanes of Bardstown Road were closed for about two hours while crews cleared the scene. Roadways have since opened up around 8:06 p.m.
LMPD Traffic Unit is still investigating.
