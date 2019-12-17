Father of armored truck driver who stole nearly $1M says son put ‘family through hell’

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The man who stole nearly $1 million from an armored truck parked outside Jefferson Mall was sentenced to 37 months in prison.
Mark Espinosa was in federal court Tuesday where he read a statement in the courtroom and apologized for his actions.
On Dec. 5, 2018, Espinosa was working as a driver for the security company Garda World. He and another employee were doing a pickup from Jefferson Mall. Authorities said the other employee went inside and when he returned, Espinosa was gone, and so was more than $900,000.
Weeks later, Espinosa was arrested in Connecticut after trying to get a driver’s license with a fake name.
WAVE 3 News has spoken to Espinosa’s father exclusively over the past year. He said his son’s actions has devastated their entire family.
Espinosa's father spoke to WAVE 3 News shortly after Tuesday's sentencing.
“I hope that this is the last time that my son does anything to break the law because he put my entire family through hell,” Espinosa said. “I hope this is a learning lesson for him and he realizes that was not the right way to go.”
In September 2019, Espinosa took a plea deal. He could have faced up to 20 years in prison. Espinosa’s father said he’s grateful the judge only sentenced his son to three years.
In court Tuesday, Espinosa was emotional and said he “wasn’t a bad person, just made a handful of bad decisions.”
A first cousin of Espinosa also addressed the courtroom. She said Espinosa’s actions devastated their family. She said Espinosa’s father only wanted a relationship with his kids and bought his son a house, car and gave him money. She said Mark Espinosa didn’t need the money and that she was disappointed in him.
The judge ordered Espinosa to remain under two years of supervised release after serving his sentence. He is also ordered to pay back about $37,000. Espinosa stole about $932,000; more than $892,000 was recovered.
“When the FBI, LMPD, and U.S. Attorney’s Office collaborate as partners, the people of Louisville are the beneficiaries and thieves such as Mr. Espinosa pay the price,” U.S. Attorney Russell Coleman said.
The judge told Espinosa, “This is your first offense; I hope it’s your last.”
