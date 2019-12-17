FORECAST: A few slick spots to the north this morning

By Brian Goode | December 17, 2019 at 6:13 AM EST - Updated December 17 at 6:13 AM

ALERT DAYS

  • THIS MORNING: ALERT DAY

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY (NORTH) UNTIL 11 a.m.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Periods of freezing drizzle and/or light snow will drift into northern Kentucky this Tuesday morning. A few slick spots may develop.

We will dry out this afternoon with highs well into the 30s.

Skies will clear out for a few hours Tuesday night before more high clouds stream in overnight. We will turn colder regardless into the 20s.

Despite the sunshine expected on Wednesday, it will be cold! Highs top out in the mid to perhaps mid 30s. With a partly cloudy sky temperatures will remain cold as lows fall into the 20s again.

