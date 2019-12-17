FORECAST: A stretch of quiet weather

- TONIGHT - Chilly with lows in the 20s
- After an active stretch a period of calm weather is expected
- Christmas looks drier and warmer
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Under clear skies and drier air moving into WAVE Country you can expect a chilly night. Low temperatures will dip into the 20s across the 29 counties that we serve.
A few clouds will be noted on the increase early Wednesday morning as a weak frontal boundary works closer to the area. Even with some afternoon sunshine you should expect that highs will likely only top out in the 30s.
Another cold forecast for Wednesday night with a clearing sky and temperatures dipping into the teens and lower 20s by Thursday morning.
You'll need the winter gear! Thursday features abundant sunshine with temperatures rebounding into the mid 40s for highs.
Temperatures rebound into the 40s by Thursday, 50s by Saturday and possibly near 60 by Christmas!
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.