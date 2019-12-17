Former Walmart transformed into new Malibu Jack’s, opens Friday in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Friday is opening day for the brand-new Malibu Jack's on Hurstbourne Parkway.
It's inside the former Walmart just south of Interstate 64.
The new location is more than two times the size of the former Malibu Jack’s on Sycamore Station Place.
It has an arcade, go-karts, putt-putt golf, laser tag, and theme park rides, including a roller coaster.
A bouncy park, bowling alley, and a sports bar are coming soon.
Malibu Jack’s opens at 10 a.m. Dec. 20.
