Here is the latest Indiana sports news from The Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Drew Brees became the NFL's all-time leader in touchdown passes, throwing for four scores to lead the New Orleans Saints to a 34-7 victory over the Indianapolis Colts. The scoring strike that broke Peyton Manning's record of 539 career touchdown passes was a 5-yarder to Josh Hill in the third quarter. Brees finished the game with 541 career TD passes and also set an NFL record for completion percentage in a game at 96.7 by connecting on 29 of 30 passes. Saints receiver Michael Thomas caught 12 passes for 128 yards and a touchdown.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts arrived in New Orleans needing a victory to stay in the playoff race. They left with their worst loss of the season. The Colts allowed points on the Saints' first six possessions. The Colts were unable to disrupt Drew Brees, who set an NFL single-game record for accuracy with 29 completions on 30 passes for 307 yards and four touchdowns in a 34-7 victory. Colts coach Frank Reich says the performance was “hard to swallow,” and that he has to get his players better prepared.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Receiver T.Y. Hilton is active for the Indianapolis Colts' game against the Saints. Hilton has missed five of the Colts' last six games and had been listed as questionable with a groin injury on the final official injury report of the week on Saturday. Hilton enters the game with 35 catches for 378 yards and five touchdowns in seven games this season. Colts cornerback Pierre Desir also is active after being listed as questionable with a groin injury. Saints scratches include starting safety Vonn Bell. He'd been ruled out with a knee injury on Saturday.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Jordan Shepherd scored a career-high 27 points on 9-of-14 shooting and Charlotte beat Valparaiso 67-57. Shepherd made all eight of his free throw attempts, Jahmir Young scored 14 and Amidou Bamba scored 10 for the 49ers who have won three of four. Donovan Clay's 3-pointer to start gave Valparaiso its only lead of the game. Bamba scored back-to-back layups which started a 13-3 run for Charlotte. The 49ers finished 22-of-44 shooting and were 19 of 27 from the free throw line. The Crusaders were just 1 for 4 from the line.