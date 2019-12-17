Here is the latest Indiana sports news from The Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts arrived in New Orleans needing a victory to stay in the playoff race. They left with their worst loss of the season. The Colts allowed points on the Saints' first six possessions. The Colts were unable to disrupt Drew Brees, who set an NFL single-game record for accuracy with 29 completions on 30 passes for 307 yards and four touchdowns in a 34-7 victory. Colts coach Frank Reich says the performance was “hard to swallow,” and that he has to get his players better prepared.