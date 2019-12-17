Home surveillance captures ‘creepy’ New Albany burglar

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - A New Albany woman was just minutes away from coming face-to-face with a man who had broken into her house last weekend. Chilling home surveillance video initially left the family’s kids scared, detailing, by-the-second, what happened while the stranger was inside.
Joy Upchurch said the break-in happened just minutes before she got home.
"In and out in 8 minutes," Upchurch said, "and 8 minutes later, me and the kids pulled up in the driveway and came into the house."
Once inside Saturday night, Upchurch realized what had happened.
"Our bedroom drawers were pulled out and stuff was strewn across the bed," Upchurch said.
The burglar stole an Apple watch, iPad and wallet, but left behind an unsettling video caught on the family's home surveillance system.
"It was so creepy seeing a stranger walk through our house and touch our stuff," Upchurch said.
In the video, Upchurch could see the man hunched over hiding from windows.
"He looked through these drawers here and there's toys and craft supplies," she pointed out.
At one point, the man had a run in with the family cat.
"Here's where the cat arched her back at him," Upchurch said, describing an area by her staircase."The kids were scared and that of course hurts my heart more than anything else. The things he took weren't important, but he did steal some peace from us."
Upchurch said police are now involved, and have given her kids some peace of mind, but she doesn't want to see anyone go through what her family did.
"I'm sure he has some kids or some nieces and nephews that look up to him," Upchurch said. "I would just say try not to be the Grinch this Christmas, try to be the good guy."
Upchurch said her advice is to always lock your doors and windows. She also said if you cant afford an alarm system, the video recorder she bought was cheap. Upchurch hopes it will help the police find the man who broke into her home.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.