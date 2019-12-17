LG&E, Kentucky Utilies and Habitat for Humanity collaborate to give renewable energy to families

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – LG&E, Kentucky Utilies Company and Habitat for Humanity announced a new, innovative partnership Tuesday.
The collaboration aims to give renewable energy to 10 eligible low-income families throughout Kentucky who are clients of Habitat for Humanity. They will get subscriptions to KU’s Solar Share program, which will offset a percentage of each family’s LG&E utility bills for 25 years.
The Solar Share program allows users to transfer solar shares to other people.
“The partnership between KYHFH and LG&E and KU reflects a shared commitment to our environment, renewable energy and creative strategies to ensure low-income families have a decent and affordable place to call home,” KYHFH Executive Director of KYHFH Mary Shearer said.
The collaboration was made possible through KYHFH subscribing to 180 shares in LG&E and the KU Solar Share Program.
“Creating community partnerships and new resources to assist our most vulnerable customers is a key focus for our company, which is what made this partnership such a great fit,” Beth McFarland, LG&E and KU Vice President-Customer Services, said. “We’re now giving Solar Share participants the option to ‘gift’ their solar energy credits to another person, business or nonprofit organization. It’s our hope generous customers across our community will consider this option as they look to make impactful contributions to Habitat and other non-profits across our service territories during the holiday season and throughout the year.”
