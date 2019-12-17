Louisville marine killed in WWII is finally laid to rest

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear ordered state flags to half-staff in honor of a Louisville marine who died in World War II.
John Bayens was just 20 years old when he was killed as U.S. forces attacked the island of Tarawa.
“It’s just an honor and privilege for us as his relatives to bring him back home and place him where he belongs," Bayens’ niece Fran Mitchum said. “So like I said, welcome home. It’s a homecoming.”
The discovery of Bayens’ remains on Tarawa in early 2019, and his eventual return home, was described as a miracle.
He was laid to rest at Evergreen Cemetery with military honors.
Bayens’ grave is just a few feet away from where his parents are buried.
“I can only imagine what it would mean to ... my grandparents and my mother because they were so close,” Bayens’ nephew, Jack Massey, said. “It was shocking. It was hard on me, but I can only imagine.”
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.