Man confronts, detains porch pirates in St. Matthews

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The sound of Bill Rockwood’s saw was Interrupted Monday afternoon when he looked out the front window of his home on Harris Place.
“[They were] right across the street here," Rockwood said. "[They were] going right across the street.”
He told WAVE 3 News he saw three teenagers pilfering the packages a few doors down.
“They opened the box, took out the content and threw the packing box down on the ground and took off walking down the street,” Rockwood said.
He said they all made eye contact and the thieves took off.
“I knew that they had taken something, so I said, ‘well, I’ll go see if I can’t retrieve it,’” Rockwood said.
So he jumped in his car and followed them down the street.
“They threw down the package and went down the alley right between these houses right here,” Rockwood said.
He said he confronted them on Marquette Drive.
“I showed them I had a weapon and I said get on the ground," Rockwood said. "Don’t make this any harder than it has to be.”
Rockwood said two of the suspects took off. while another got on the ground. He said he held the teen there until St. Matthews Police came and arrested him. A few hours later, Police Chief Barry Wilkerson said all three suspects were in custody. Wilkerson said their quick response was due in part to what Rockwood did.
“If you don’t feel comfortable doing that, don’t do it," Wilkerson said. "He did feel comfortable in that situation. It’s great that he was willing to, you know, put his own life kind of at risk to help others.”
A good Samaritan saving the day right before Christmas.
“I guess I’m the anti-Grinch," Rockwood said. "I’ve been called a lot worse.”
