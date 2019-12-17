Man sentenced for stealing nearly $1M from armored truck

Mark Espinosa was arrested January 30, 2019 in Wethersfield, CT. He had vanished in December with cash from the armored truck he was working on. (Source: Wethersfield, CT Police Department)
By Maira Ansari | December 17, 2019 at 1:12 PM EST - Updated December 17 at 1:12 PM

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The man who stole nearly a million dollars from an armored truck parked outside Jefferson Mall was sentenced to 37 months in prison.

Mark Espinosa was in federal court on Tuesday where he read a statement in the courtroom and apologized for his actions.

On Dec. 5, 2018 Mark Espinosa was working as a driver for Garda World. He and another employee were doing a pickup from Jefferson Mall.

Authorities say the other employee went inside and when he returned, Espinosa was gone and so was more than $900,000.

Weeks later Espinosa was arrested in Connecticut after trying to get a drivers license with a fake name.

In September 2019, Espinosa took a plea deal.

In court on Tuesday, Espinosa was emotional and said he “wasn’t a bad person, just made a handful of bad decisions.”

A first cousin of Espinosa also addressed the courtroom. She said Espinosa’s actions devastated their family. She said Espinosa’s father only wanted a relationship with his kids and bought his son a house, car and gave him money. She said Mark Espinosa didn’t need the money and that she was disappointed in him.

The judge ordered Espinosa to be under 2 years supervised release after serving his sentence. He is also ordered to pay back about $37,000. Espinosa stole about $932,000, more than $892,000 was recovered.

The judge told Espinosa, “this is your first offense, I hope it’s your last.”

