Man sentenced for stealing nearly $1M from armored truck

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The man who stole nearly a million dollars from an armored truck parked outside Jefferson Mall was sentenced to 37 months in prison.
Mark Espinosa was in federal court on Tuesday where he read a statement in the courtroom and apologized for his actions.
On Dec. 5, 2018 Mark Espinosa was working as a driver for Garda World. He and another employee were doing a pickup from Jefferson Mall.
Authorities say the other employee went inside and when he returned, Espinosa was gone and so was more than $900,000.
Weeks later Espinosa was arrested in Connecticut after trying to get a drivers license with a fake name.
In September 2019, Espinosa took a plea deal.
In court on Tuesday, Espinosa was emotional and said he “wasn’t a bad person, just made a handful of bad decisions.”
A first cousin of Espinosa also addressed the courtroom. She said Espinosa’s actions devastated their family. She said Espinosa’s father only wanted a relationship with his kids and bought his son a house, car and gave him money. She said Mark Espinosa didn’t need the money and that she was disappointed in him.
The judge ordered Espinosa to be under 2 years supervised release after serving his sentence. He is also ordered to pay back about $37,000. Espinosa stole about $932,000, more than $892,000 was recovered.
The judge told Espinosa, “this is your first offense, I hope it’s your last.”
This story will be updated.
