McConnell expects bill raising KY tobacco purchasing age to pass

(WAVE) – Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky is hoping Congress passes a bill he co-sponsored to raise the national tobacco purchasing age from 18 to 21.
He says a bill he sponsored with Virginia Democratic Senator Tim Kaine is being put into the end-of-year federal budget agreement.
McConnell says the bill is expected to pass through the House and Senate before moving to President Trump’s desk to be signed into law.
A statement from McConnell’s office did not say when the measure would take effect.
