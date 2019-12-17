McConnell expects bill raising KY tobacco purchasing age to pass

McConnell expects bill raising KY tobacco purchasing age to pass
A burning cigarette rests on top of three unlit cigarettes. (Source: Pixabay)
By Shellie Sylvestri | December 16, 2019 at 8:59 PM EST - Updated December 16 at 8:59 PM

(WAVE) – Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky is hoping Congress passes a bill he co-sponsored to raise the national tobacco purchasing age from 18 to 21.

He says a bill he sponsored with Virginia Democratic Senator Tim Kaine is being put into the end-of-year federal budget agreement.

McConnell says the bill is expected to pass through the House and Senate before moving to President Trump’s desk to be signed into law.

A statement from McConnell’s office did not say when the measure would take effect.

Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.