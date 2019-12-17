No. 3 Louisville battles Miami

SAVVY SENIORS: Louisville has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Jordan Nwora, Steven Enoch, Dwayne Sutton and Ryan McMahon have combined to account for 67 percent of the team's scoring this year and 67 percent of all Cardinals points over the last five games.SOLID SIBANDE: Nike Sibande has connected on 34.6 percent of the 26 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 4 of 13 over the last five games. He's also converted 83.3 percent of his foul shots this season.