SnowTALK! Weather Blog: Tuesday Edition

It was a festive snow that passed through Indiana and central Kentucky this morning. Amounts of a dusting to as much as a 1/2″ were reported. Officially the airport recorded 0.3″ which puts our season total at 1.3″, which is right at the normal level for this date.
The snow will melt away this afternoon so get your pics in!
The rest of the week looks quiet...with a couple exceptions.
Another cold front will drop in tomorrow with any flurry action likely staying just to the NE of WAVE Country. The clouds, however, from that front may keep our highs down a few notches.
Once we move into Wednesday night/Early Thursday, skies will turn clear with a cold north wind coming off of the deeper snow pack to our north. This could drive some of our northern counties to around 10 above Thursday! Upper teens and lower 20s likely elsewhere to the south.
A warming trend then commences with the potential for a warm surge just in time for Christmas.
The video will cover these elements plus a hint at the start of 2020.
