Study reveals past and present e-cigarette users’ chance of lung disease

(WAVE) – E-cigarettes drastically increase the threat of chronic lung disease, according to the first long-term study on the health effects of vaping conducted by the American Journal of Preventive Medicine.
Researchers tracked more than 32,000 Americans for more than three years for the study.
Current and former e-cigarette users were discovered to be 130 percent more likely to develop chronic lung disease.
The probability for tobacco smokers more than doubled.
Users of both tobacco and vape products were three times more likely to develop lung disease.
