Tim Wolff promoted to Charlestown police chief

CHARLESTOWN, Ind. (WAVE) - Leadership changes in Charlestown have begun now that Treva Hodges has officially won the Mayor’s Office.
Mayor Bob Hall announced his concession to Hodges on Monday, 41 days after the election. A recount on Saturday totaled Hodges’ victory to a 24 vote lead.
On Monday, Hodges announced the new police chief in Charlestown, promoting assistant chief Tim Wolff. Wolff has been with the police department for 18 years.
Current Chief Keith McDonald will remain with the Charlestown Police Department as an officer.
Hodges will officially take office on January 1st.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.