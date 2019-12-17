Whistleblower: JCPS officials tell administrators not to suspend

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Western High School freshman Aspen Sawyers used to have long braids until she said a section of her hair was ripped out by another student during a recent fight.
“For a couple of weeks I had to wake up and watch my daughter cry as she brushed her hair,” her mother, Christina Patterson, said as the teen sobbed.
Patterson is furious. She is one of several parents who had a child involved in a violent event at school this year. She said the attack was the result of constant bullying and violence that went ignored by the Jefferson County Public School District.
"These kids are out of control and there's nothing to control them," Patterson said.
She became even more worried because, she said, the other student involved in the fight was back at the same school the next day.
A JCPS administrator told WAVE 3 News there is a lack of discipline for certain behaviors, and that it is intentional.
“We’re not suspending children, and we’re keeping them in the classroom,” said the administrator, who asked not to be identified for fear of retaliation.
However, he is not the only educator WAVE 3 News Troubleshooters spoke to off the record who said they are being told not to document certain bad behavior. A handful of teachers also expressed that they are being told the same thing.
"We can't prove that we're getting a phone call saying don't suspend," the administrator said. "But we are."
That call, he said, came after 10 suspensions.
The district touted a striking drop in suspensions back in January. At the time, some elementary school statistics had plummeted by double digits. The district credited what is called “Restorative Practices,” a different approach to discipline which tries to use communication and empathy while limiting the reliance on more punitive practices like suspensions or expulsions.
The drop in numbers came after years of increases and during threats of a possible state take-over.
The administrator believes it was that threat and the directive to not suspend that were really the drive behind the drop. The violence, he said, never actually stopped.
"Every single day, teachers are getting hit, bit, kicked, hurt," he said. "Other students in the room are getting hit, kicked, bit, beat on. Students are not safe."
JCPS spokeswoman Renee Murphy denied there being any known phone calls made to administrators.
Murphy also said there is no directive telling administrators not to suspend or write students up. She asked WAVE 3 News for more information about who was behind the calls, something WAVE 3 News did not provide.
WAVE 3 News Troubleshooters got thousands and thousands of entries from JCPS through a series of open records requests. The numbers showed a drop in suspensions from the 2017 school year to 2018 by more than 3,000. The numbers so far in 2019 are 550 fewer than the same time frame a year ago.
WAVE 3 News also found out some of the types of “behavioral events,” or things students can be written up for, have changed.
That is something the administrator said also worries him. For example, when it came to referrals or write-ups, he said some of the most commonly-used entries were eliminated this school year, such as the category called “failure to respond to questions or requests.”
That category was used 48,000 times in the 2017-2018 school year, along with 46,500 times the next. It was by far the most used.
"You go to look for those, and they're no longer there," he said. "So, you have to code them as something else and it just feels very wrong."
Patterson said she’s very concerned because of what her daughter went through, especially, she said, because there is no school resource officer at the school.
“If you’re not going to suspend or discipline kids like that, I’m scared to send my kids to school," she said.
The district added new categories in 2019, such as those specific to internal suspensions or riding the bus. But that is not enough to a student named Aspen, who said things were so hard, she even thought of hurting herself.
"I didn't want to live anymore," she said. "It's hard to live through the situation of just being hurt."
Aspen's mother pulled her out of JCPS.
"I'm fighting for my daughter because no one else will," she said.
Patterson is in the process of trying to find alternative education for her daughter.
