Angel Tree donations provide gifts for thousands

“It makes me feel loved to know that other people care,” Myers said. “It makes me feel like I live in a great community with people that are willing to outreach and help others.” Myers said it’s difficult for her to get gifts and cover all the holiday needs and wants. She said after receiving her gifts Wednesday all she was wishing for was health and prayers for her family this holiday. The Salvation Army will also be handing out gifts Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. If you would like to join the program or be a volunteer, click here.