Angel Tree donations provide gifts for thousands

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Not everyone has the ability to provide gifts for their families during the holidays. To help fill that gap, community members stepped up and adopted a family through the Salvation Army Angel Tree program.
The Salvation Army said more than 9,000 children in WAVE Country will receive gifts from the Angel Tree program this year.
One mom said if it was not for her community the holidays would not be as special for her children. Families walked into the Joy Center Wednesday with empty arms and left with a bag of gifts representing support and love from their community.
WAVE 3 News partnered with the Salvation Army to help distribute gifts. We found our team helping parents like Melissa Myers, a single mother of three. Seeing the row of bags filled with gifts and knowing one was for her family almost brought tears to her eyes.
“It makes me feel loved to know that other people care,” Myers said. “It makes me feel like I live in a great community with people that are willing to outreach and help others.” Myers said it’s difficult for her to get gifts and cover all the holiday needs and wants. She said after receiving her gifts Wednesday all she was wishing for was health and prayers for her family this holiday. The Salvation Army will also be handing out gifts Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. If you would like to join the program or be a volunteer, click here.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.