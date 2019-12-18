Boil water advisory issued for Greenville Water customers in Floyds Knobs

GREENVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - A boil water advisory has been issued by the town of Greenville, Indiana for Greenville Water Utilitity customers in the Floyds Knobs service area.
The affected area goes along Highway 150, starting at the Buck Creek intersection, heading east to the intersection of Edwardsville-Galena Road. This also includes customers on Stiller Road, Smith Road, and the subdivisions of Highlander Village and Cedar Point.
The boil advisory is in accordance with Indiana regulations, and is due to water pressure dipping below 20 pounds per square inch in the distribution system in the area.
Customers in the affected area are advised to bring their water to a rolling boil for three minutes before drinking or using for cooking. Water is safe for bathing, washing, and other uses where not ingested.
The boil advisory is expected to be in effect for 48 hours.
