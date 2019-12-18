Crash reported on I-64E near I-265; traffic delays expected for 2 hours

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The eastbound lanes of Interstate 64 are expected to be blocked until approximately 8:30 p.m. near I-265.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet alerted media at about 6:30 p.m. that a crash on that stretch of I-64 would keep traffic blocked for about two hours.
It’s not clear how many vehicles were involved in the crash or how serious any injuries might be. It’s also not known what caused the crash.
No other details were immediately available.
