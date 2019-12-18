Fire hydrants replaced in Charlestown

CHARLESTOWN, Ind. (WAVE) - Replacing old fire hydrants left over 200 people without water in Charlestown on Wednesday as the city replaced more than 60 hydrants.
Indiana American Water finished replacing the hydrants early Wednesday afternoon. Highview, Lakeview and Saddleback subdivisions all had their hydrants replaced. Some in the area were dated as early as 1958.
The replacements were part of a larger project that started back in October after 96 new hydrants were installed in August.
Indiana American Water says they’ve put more than 2 million dollars into the Charlestown system this year. Some residents see it as a positive investment in their community.
"It looks like they care. They bought this. At first, I didn’t think this was that good of an idea that they sold the water company to American Water, but now that they have, the amount of work that they’ve put in this, you see these guys all over town, all night and day,” Charlestown resident Doug Coombs said.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.