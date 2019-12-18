FORECAST: Chilly morning temperatures

- Cold Wednesday morning, even colder Thursday morning
- After an active stretch, a period of calm weather is expected
- Christmas looks drier and warmer
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Temperatures continue to tumble! We’ll see lows fall into the 20s across many of the 29 counties that we serve. A few will even slide into the teens.
A few clouds will be on the increase early Wednesday morning as a weak frontal boundary works closer to the area.
Even with some afternoon sunshine you should expect that highs will likely only top out in the 30s.
Another cold forecast for Wednesday night with a clearing sky and temperatures dipping into the teens and lower 20s by Thursday morning. You’ll need the winter gear!
The quiet weather will continue for several more days to come with warming temperatures. This kicks in Thursday with an abundant amount of sunshine and highs rebounding into the mid 40s.
