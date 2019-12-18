FORECAST: Clouds will help keep us frozen today

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds will slow the warming down quite a bit for this Wednesday. This will keep most areas a few degrees either side of the freezing mark.
Skies will clear up once again Wednesday night and with light wind speeds, temperatures are going to drop. Temps will be in the teens for many areas with a few 20s in the city.
The quiet weather will continue for several more days to come with warming temperatures. This kicks in Thursday with an abundant amount of sunshine and highs rebounding into the mid 40s.
Under clear skies Thursday night lows fall back into the 20s by Friday morning.
Christmas Week Outlook looks warm and mainly dry with rain chances just after the holiday. Temperatures may rival the warmest ever for the holiday.
