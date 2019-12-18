Georgetown firefighters show support for ousted crew after alleged altercation with fire chief

GEORGETOWN, Ind. (WAVE) - Firefighters in the Georgetown Township Fire District attended a meeting Tuesday night to show support for two ousted colleagues after an alleged altercation between them and the fire chief.
The firefighters claim that they were fired in retaliation for alerting the board the fire chief was a bully and used intimidation tactics.
Fire Chief Richard Bader did not attend the meeting and could not be reached for comment.
According to one of the firefighters that was fired, the alleged altercation with the fire chief led to the filing of a police report and an investigation. The firefighter would not confirm if the chief had punched him. That firefighter stated he would hire an attorney to keep his job.
“I’ve been here 12 years. This was my first career gig. I put a lot of time, effort, you know, this is a family.” Nathan Thompson, ousted Georgetown Fire Training Officer said. “We’re a family organization. This is my second family, you know? And It breaks me heart to not be able to come in and do it, because you do things right and you get in trouble.”
The board will meet on January 8th to discuss if the firefighters will be able to keep their jobs.
