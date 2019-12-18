Greenup County water rescue now considered recovery mission

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Emergency crews have called off a water rescue along state Route 7 until conditions calm down.
Greenup County 911 Director Buford Hurley says conditions are not safe for rescue crews as water is still rising and moving swiftly. Hurley says crews will mostly likely return later Tuesday evening.
The Kentucky State Police are searching for an unidentified male who was swept away in floodwaters early Tuesday morning in the Load community.
Troopers say an unidentified man attempted to cross a flooded portion of the roadway when his vehicle was swept away into nearby waters.
A witness reported seeing a man exit his car and try to swim to safety.
Crews searched the water by boat and with drones, but as of 1 p.m. Tuesday there was no sign of the missing man.
According to officials, the search is now considered a recovery mission.
