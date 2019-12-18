Here is the latest Indiana sports news from The Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Malcolm Brogdon scored on a reverse layup with 36.4 seconds left to break a tie and give the Indiana Pacers a 105-102 win over the Los Angeles Lakers. The victory ended a 14-game road winning streak for the Lakers. They fell two games short of their own NBA record. LeBron James missed a 3-pointer that would have given Los Angeles the lead with 11.7 seconds left. He had 20 points, nine rebounds and nine assists. The Lakers also got two shots in the closing seconds to try and force overtime but missed both.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Now that the Indianapolis Colts have been eliminated from the playoffs they can focus on the future. Instead coach Frank Reich expects his team to finish the season with a flourish. He doesn't anticipate making any significant changes for the final two games — and doesn't expect his players to view the final two games any differently either. But it's also clear the Colts must find solutions to the holes exposed during a seven-game stretch that resulted in six losses and their fourth playoff absence in five years.
ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Eric Hunter Jr. had 18 points on 4-for-5 shooting from 3-point range and Purdue bounced back from its first conference loss to beat Ohio 69-51. Trevion Williams added 14 for the Boilermakers, who kept Ohio at bay as the Bobcats surged to begin the second half after being down by 20 at the intermission. The Bobcats got within seven points with 11 minutes left in the game but couldn't chip away any more. Purdue was playing without 7-foot-3 junior center Matt Haarms, who suffered a concussion in Sunday's loss to Nebraska.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Los Angeles Lakers will be missing All-Star forward Anthony Davis at Indianapolis. He was put on the inactive list with a sprained right ankle. Davis averages 27.4 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2.6 blocks and has played a key role in the Lakers' early-season success. Los Angeles has won 14 consecutive road games and can match its own league record with a victory over the Pacers and a victory at Milwaukee on Thursday.