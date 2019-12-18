High number of flu, RSV cases change holiday surprise efforts by police

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – ‘Tis the season to share, but what you don’t want to share right now are your germs. The flu and RSV are spreading quickly. It’s so bad that Norton Children’s Hospital adjusted its’ visitation policy.
Norton's Children's Hospital is treating a very high volume of patients with viral bronchiolitis, most commonly caused by respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and other viruses. According to their website, only the patient's four primary caregivers are allowed on the units. No other visitors are permitted at this time.
The policy adjustment is impacting some annual traditions. The River City Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge No. 614 and Jeffersontown FOP Lodge No. 26, will be providing gifts to every patient at Norton Children's Hospital on Wednesday. It's the 22nd year for the event, but instead of going room to room delivering to kids, Norton staff will be giving the gifts to every patient.
Also on Wednesday, women from LMPD dressed as Disney Princess were supposed to visit Norton Children's Hospital. This year they are shifting their visit to Heuser Hearing Institute.
